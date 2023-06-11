Milk price increased in Hyderabad by Rs30 per litre

Hyderabad: The price of milk in Hyderabad has been increased by Rs30 per litre, according to an official notification issued on Saturday.

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro issued the notification that announced an increase in the price of milk per litre from Rs160 to Rs189.8.

According to the deputy commissioner, the milk price had been increased on the recommendation of the livestock department.

During the last one year, the price of milk in Hyderabad has increased by 100 per cent.

In May 2022, the Dairy Farms Association and Retailers had raised the price of milk from Rs100 to Rs120 per litre.

Citing petrol prices, the Dairy Association and Retailers in Hyderabad increased the milk price by Rs20 per litre just after one month, after which the price became Rs140 per litre.

On February 24 this year, the Hyderabad district administration increased the price of milk to Rs160 per litre.

Meanwhile, some residents of Hyderabad said that milk was being sold at higher rates even after the official increase in its price. They said milk was available at Rs200 per litre.