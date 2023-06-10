11 Pak players to play five squash events in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11 players are to play five international squash events next month. Asif Mehmood is in the main draws of two 3000 City Of Greater Bendigo International events set to be held in Australia from June 29 to July 9. Unseeded Asif is drawn eighth seed Theis Houlberg from Denmark in the first leg and will face eighth seed Joel Arscott from New Zealand in the second leg.

Seven players are to feature in the Life Time Johns Creek Open that is to be held in the United States from July 19-23. According to the draw, top seed Asim Khan, sixth seed Ashab Irfan, and seventh seed Noor Zaman got byes while Farhan Hashmi is to face Edgar Ramirez Bautista from Colombia, Saeed Abdul is up against Veer Chotrani from India, and Abdul Malik will face Mark Broekman from England in the first round. Ibrahim Noorani is playing the Eastside Open which is scheduled in Australia from July 26-30. Saeed Abdul, Ahsan Ayaz, Abdul Malik, Hamza Sharif, and Abdul Qadir will be playing in the Life Time Colleyville Open scheduled in the United States from July 27-30.