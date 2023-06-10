 
Saturday June 10, 2023
Smoke from Canadian wildfires detected in Norway

By AFP
June 10, 2023

OSLO: Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been detected thousands of kilometres away in Norway this week, the Scandinavian country´s Climate and Environmental Research Institute NILU said on Friday. “Very weak” concentrations of smoke particles have been detected since Monday, in particular at the Birkenes observatory in southern Norway, researcher Nikolaos Evangeliou told AFP. Measurements have varied depending on the fires´ intensity, wind direction and precipitation.