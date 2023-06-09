UHS research board considers theses, synopses

LAHORE:The 190th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The board considered 27 reports on theses submitted by the students, including Dr Habiba Maqsood MPhil (Behavioural Sciences), Dr Anum Rauf MPhil (Chemical Pathology), Dr Amna Ghaffar MPhil (Chemical Pathology), Dr Habib Ullah Joiya MPhil (Community Medicine), Dr Ayesha Muazzam MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Muhammad Irfan Idrees MD (Cardiology), Dr Muhammad Zahid Abbas MD (Paediatrics), Dr Usman Rasheed MD (Radiology), Dr Hira Naseer MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Shahid Nasim MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Sabeela Sheereen MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Tariq Bashir MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Mirza Muzammil Hussain MS (ENT), Dr Shakil Ahmad MS (General Surgery), Dr Syeda Mahr-un-Nisa MS (General Surgery), Dr Kiran Shifa Syed MS (General Surgery), Dr Muhammad Saqib MS (General Surgery), Dr Usama Ali MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Jibran Khan MS (Urology), Dr Zaigham Bilal Chaddar MS (Urology), Dr Seemal Bukhari MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Tehreem Fatima MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Afia Mazhar MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Muhammad Imran Qureshi MD (Gastroenterology), Dr Yasir Ali Khan MS (Cardiothoracic Surgery), Dr Shumaila Ijaz MPhil (Anatomy) and Sami Ullah MPhil (Forensic Sciences). The synopses of 24 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses in the meeting.