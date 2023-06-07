Round-table talks on Pakistan, Poland ties

Islamabad: The Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) Director General, Sohail Mahmood, thanked the Polish authorities for their assistance in safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Ukraine in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. Sohail Mahmood was delivering his talk as chair at a roundtable discussion with Wojciech Gerwel, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Poland, organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies.

The Director General said that warm and cordial relations existed between Pakistan and Poland as they are celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He opined that the both countries were keen on further deepening their multifaceted relationship in all dimensions.

He also highlighted Poland’s significance as an important partner, being an EU and NATO member, and Pakistan-Poland collaboration in multilateral fora and on key regional issues. Mr Gerwel underscored the importance Poland accorded to its “friendly and solid” relationship with Pakistan. He observed that in the changing and uncertain times, Poland was reaching out to its partners and as such “Pakistan is a valuable partner.”

He highlighted the vast potential in economic relations between the two countries in a number of key sectors including trade, investment and energy. He also apprised the participants about the evolving regional situation including in Ukraine as well as Poland’s perspective on the range of issues of peace and security confronting Europe. His talk was followed by a dynamic interactive session. Khalid Mahmood, chairperson, Board of Governors, Institute of Strategic Studies, thanked the audience in the end.