World

EU restrictions on Ukraine grain imports extended to Sept 15

By AFP
June 06, 2023

BRUSSELS: The European Union will extend to September 15 restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products imposed by five member states seeking to protect their farmers, the commission said on Monday. The bloc will “phase out by 15 September” the measures affecting Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed that were adopted due to “logistical bottlenecks” in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the commission said in a statement.