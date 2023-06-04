Governor stresses students’ character-building

LAHORE : Governor Balighur Rehman has underlined the need to focus on character-building of the students.Caretaker Education Minister Mansoor Qadir called on Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Saturday. In the meeting, measures to improve the higher education sector were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that as a chancellor, improvement in the governance in universities and promotion of higher education were among his priorities. He said that the timely appointment of vice-chancellors was very important for good governance in universities. He said that as a chancellor, he has given orders to start the recruitment process on the vacant seats of vice-chancellors, and statutory posts in universities six months in advance. He said that despite repeatedly inviting the attention of the previous Punjab government to the timely appointment of vice chancellors, it didn't take any action which created a gap in the universities.

He said that the initiative of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to form search committees comprising persons with good reputation and relevant experience, for the timely appointment of vice-chancellors, was commendable.

He said that it was gratifying to see that the position of Pakistan's universities was improving in international ranking. He underlined the need to focus on the character-building of the students.

He said that teachers should include the element of research in students' thinking. The governor said that it was very important to know the facts based on research before forming an opinion about anything.

On this occasion, Education Minister Mansoor Qadir appreciated the initiative of Governor Punjab to appoint Pro-Vice Chancellors in public sector universities. He said that it was very important to strengthen the links between academia and industry. He said that establishing links between the industry will provide employment opportunities to the students.