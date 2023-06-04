PBF plans to field six male, two female boxers in Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) plans to field six men and two women boxers in the 19th Asian Games pencilled in for September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

“Yes we intend to field six men and two women boxers in the Asian Games,” PBF Secretary General Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Although we have three vacancies for women we will send the leading two fighters in this gender because our women wing is not that strong and we will just ensure Pakistan’s representation in this section,” Nasir said.

“As far as male boxers are concerned we have picked seven and of them we will send six to the Asian Games,” Nasir said.

He said that they will also put up this plan before the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the meeting which has been convened by the Board on Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

Nasir said that they have sent a list of 21 probables to the Asian Games organisers, adding those who delivered in the 34th National Games are part of that list.

“We still have time to finalise the final squad for the Asian Games. We also plan to hold an inter-departmental event in July in Karachi and if we are able to do that then it will give a further insight into where the boxers stand and we will be able to finalise the list for the continent’s biggest event,” he said.

Nasir said that they plan to put 14 men, four women boxers and two coaches in the Asian Games camp which the federation intends to hold at the WAPDA Sports Complex Lahore which is well-equipped.

He also hoped that the PSB will back boxing which has strong roots in Pakistan and is on the path of recovery. “I hope that the Board will back boxing which has a rich history. We have also approached DHA Lahore and it will also back a couple of fighters for the event, I am sure,” Nasir said.

Nasir said that Pakistan needs to boost exposure of its fighters so that they could improve their world rankings. “Look, India has achieved fourth spot in the world rankings and it is because they have been featuring in every international event,” he pointed out.

“We have been able to ensure a token participation of Pakistan in major events but that also helped us as Zohaib Rasheed won a couple of medals in Asia. Mohibullah got the experience of playing in the World Championships. Although he lost I am not worried as it has boosted his confidence. He also did sparring with seven boxers from different countries and he says that he now knows what real boxing is,” Nasir said.