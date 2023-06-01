ACE starts probe against PUASA’s members

LAHORE:On the direction of caretaker CM and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General (DG) Punjab, an investigation has been started against representatives of Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) over corruption of billions of rupees.

According to documents available with The News, an Assistant Professor at Punjab University in BPS 19 had filed an application in ACE that he had purchased files of two plots at Punjab University Town- Phase 3, which was officially patronised by the Punjab University administration.

In 2016, the PUASA elected representatives, including its former President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain and others organised a general body meeting of teachers on June 15, 2016, to launch a housing scheme namely Punjab University Town-3 at Moza Jia Bagga, Lahore. Afterwards, the elected body officially requested the university administration to patronise this scheme as a welfare project for PU teachers and employees. The University’s Registrar, on the request of ASA, issued NOC vide diary no 1072/R dated 07-11-2016 and allowed them to use the name of PU as “Punjab University Housing Employees Scheme (PU Town-3)”.

Later on, the University Registrar signed an undertaking on 12-11-2016 vide diary No 1094/R in which he certified that the ASA has transferred some land in the name of the undersigned being Registrar, Punjab University, Lahore as Trustee (for limited purpose and time) of the original allottees.

An agreement was signed between the University Registrar and ASA on December 07, 2016, on Rs1,200 E-Stamp which reads that “through an earlier agreement made between the PUASA and the developer, it was agreed that the developer of such housing project would transfer land as security in the name of registrar, PU as trustee, so that the same may be subsequently transferred through allotment letters in the name of the original purchasers i.e. allottees/transferees”.

The ASA and the Registrar violated PPRA rules and signed direct and indirect agreements engaging billions of rupees for development of the housing scheme. Moreover, undue benefits worth billions of rupees were given to the contractor, who happens to be the front man of Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid and others as the developer i.e. Mian Javed and had no experience of development in the past and he is just a friend of Prof Dr Azhar Naeem’s brother Mr Waqar Naeem who had acted as his counsel.

The agreement was terminated by the ASA office-bearers due to non-performance. However, it was very astonishing that a new company with the name of A&D Planners was registered, with Mian Javed as his owner and again an agreement was signed with Mian Javed’s A&D Planners. Hiring of Mian Javed’s A&D Planners raise serious concerns as his company had no experience of construction in the past. Again, no rules and regulations were followed in this regard.

According to documents, to keep operations of the bank account for the housing scheme transparent, the ASA and the PU Treasurer agreed to open joint bank account at UBL New Campus Branch. However, the PU Treasurer through a letter Dated 31-01-2017 vide diary No 1017 Act-Tr withdrew himself as co-signatory of the account. In response to this letter, ASA President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid and Dr Mahboob Hussain expressed astonishment over the withdrawal of treasurer’s signature. This letter stated, “Your presence as co-signatory and transfer of purchased land in PU name is an additional source of confidence building measure to ensure transparency and fairness.”

In response, the treasurer wrote a letter to the ASA vide diary number D/1019 Act-Tr dated 17-02-2017. The letter reads “It is in your information that at the time of decision to be signatory of the subject account, it was committed that ASA will got approved Town-3 from the Syndicate which had not been done till now, thus the scheme is being managed by the ASA at their Association level which has no official concern with the university.”

It is pertinent to mention that such communication was not informed to the members who had paid down payment for the plots and had started paying installments. The communication, agreements and commitment between the university administration and the ASA clearly stated that both were bound to follow all rules and regulations being government servants as they were using the name and official building of a prestigious government institution in which the government teachers and the employees had trusted. However, the subsequent acts of the administration and the Management Committee of PU Town 3, notified by ASA for a permanent time (which is also illegal act) are proof of violations of all rules and regulations, including PPRA rules for purchase of land and hiring of developer and running other affairs.

All the aspirant teachers and employees had paid down-payment for the plots worth millions of rupees as they were informed that this was an officially patronised housing scheme. However, the PU Registrar in 2018, wrote a letter to the VC requesting to transfer around 32-acre land to ASA, which was earlier transferred to the Registrar as Trustee, with no liability. Subsequently, the Registrar issued a power of attorney in this regard.

After almost five years, the PU Registrar issued a circular on 29-04-2021 vide diary number 177/R, disassociating the university from the affairs of PU Town 3 and asked the relevant administrative bodies not to use the name and logo of the Punjab University; otherwise, they will be treated as per law. This act of the registrar was not understandable since all the members had paid around 75 percent installments in the name of PU Town 3 and trusting over the name of Punjab University and the Registrar. Instead of fulfilling his responsibility, he left the PU Town 3 affairs in the hands of some faculty members.

As per the registries in the names of professors, which are available with the undersigned, around Rs250 million were paid for purchase of approximately 61-acre land for PU Town 3. And as per hearsay, around Rs800 million were spent from the money of PU Town 3 members to purchase around 120-acre land. However, as per bank statements of A&D Construction and UBL New Campus Branch, around Rs2 billion were transferred to the developer. A very important point here is that if the total land is purchased with Rs800 million, then why the rest of the amount i.e. around Rs1.2 billion (till 2021) were transferred to the developer (who happens to be the front man of Prof Dr Azhar Naeem), who even did not start development work at PU Town 3?

Instead of delivering plots in time, the University administration and the Management Committee did not start development work and could not get LDA’s approval. Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, the Secretary Management Committee in the email announced that it was going to issue LDA Approved Letters, to be issued by Soul City Housing Scheme. The secretary issued schedule for issuance of the letters at Town 3/Jamia Town office at PU under the conditions which raise serious suspicions. Around 1,000 members were compelled to receive their letters in three days. LDAs approved letters were not given to the members.According to documents, members claimed that plot files have been illegally possessed by the Soul City management in connivance with the Management Committee. The complaints requested for registration of FIR against the culprits and take other necessary action immediately as per law. The ACE officials said ACE would take action as per law and no one would be spared.

Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, the PUASA president, said that AP Khurram Shahzad had started propaganda against ASA. The project is clear and they have provided LDA approved files to 800 members out of 1,000 members. Khurram Shahzad is defaulter and did not deposit the fixed amount. If he is on right side why he is taking money back, said Azhar Naeem