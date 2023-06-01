Turkish investors to be provided all facilities: CM

LAHORE:Consul General of Türkiye Mr Emir Ozbay called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office here Wednesday. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, enhancing Pakistan-Türkiye relations, and fostering cooperation in various fields.The CM congratulated the Turkish Consul General on the success of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party in the elections and extended good wishes to the President and the Turkish people.

The victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a triumph for public service in reality, he added and noted that Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by historical fraternal ties. Turkish companies have made investments in various sectors of Punjab, for which they are welcomed, he said and assured that Turkish companies would be provided with all kinds of facilities. The Turkish Consul General mentioned that both countries share historic fraternal relations and added that steps would be taken to enhance cooperation with Punjab in various sectors. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, IG police, ACS (Home), CEO of Punjab Board of Investment, CMO's Secretary (Imp), SSP (Investigations), DC Lahore, LWMC CEO, and others were also present. Visits Lady Willingdon Hospital Caretaker CM visited Lady Willingdon Hospital and made a formal beginning of plantation by planting a sapling in the lawn of the hospital.

He hoisted the special flag of Lady Willingdon Hospital, inspected basement and other departments and directed to get the stagnant water out standing in the basement. On the CM’s orders, Wasa emergency team immediately reached there. Mohsin Naqvi ordered rehabilitation of historical building of the hospital as a heritage. He directed to complete construction and rehabilitation work of the hospital within 90 days, increase the number of beds in the hospital up to 300. It was agreed on the proposal to set up OPD in the Midwifery school building adjacent to the hospital.

The CM was given a briefing by the MS Lady Willingdon Hospital and KEMC Principal Mehmood Ayaz. CM approved to fill up the vacancies of Pathologists, Radiologists and Anaesthsiologists. Caretaker CM also visited Orthodontist Department, Operative Room and other departments. CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to restore building of Punjab Dental Hospital in its original condition. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over seeing old and obsolete medical equipment.

He directed to provide latest dental machinery in the Punjab Medical Dental College. He directed Secretary C&W to complete construction and repair work of old building at the earliest. Orders completion of Shahdara flyover by 31st JulyCaretaker CM visited Shahdara Flyover Project and gave the deadline to ascertain its completion by 31st July, 2023. He was briefed that almost 80 percent completion of piling and other construction work had been done and the work two first level flyover and one second level flyover was in progress according to its target.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi reached Thokhar Niaz Beg to review under completion Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority project. He was given a briefing about Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority project. It was informed during the briefing that 85 percent civil work and construction of PAFD project was completed. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure over sluggish practice and slow pace in the completion of the said project. Caretaker CM while talking to the contractor asked him whether he can complete the project within stipulated time otherwise alternate arrangement would be made. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that there was no justification of any delay in the completion of public importance project.

VISITS HIS ALMA MATER Caretaker CM visited Crescent Model Higher Secondary School in Shadman, accompanied by fellow alumnus and Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal. During their visit, they had the opportunity to reconnect with their teachers, evoking fond memories of their time spent at the institution.

Mohsin Naqvi toured various sections of the school, taking a keen interest in the educational activities of the students. He engaged with the children by posing different questions and beamed with delight upon hearing their enthusiastic responses, conveying his genuine affection for them. Mohsin Naqvi took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reviving the images of the classrooms where he had once pursued his studies. He captured precious moments with his teachers through photographs.

Principal Rabia Najam provided a comprehensive briefing on the school's educational and extracurricular activities during the meeting. The Secretary of the School Education Department and others were also present.