Ex-aide to CM quits PTI

MANSEHRA: Former advisor to chief minister Ahmad Hussain Shah on Tuesday announced to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). “I am Pakistan Army’s retired lieutenant commander and being an ex-soldier, I can’t tolerate what had happened with this country on May 9. It was the darkest day of our history and I am quitting the PTI in protest,” he told reporters at the press club here.

Ahmad Hussain Shah, who was an MPA in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s last assembly, strongly denounced the attack on the army’s installations.Ahmad Hussain Shah, who became the first MPA and a big gun of PTI to leave the party in Hazara division, said any conspiracy against the armed forces would be a conspiracy against the existence of Pakistan.

“We also participated in the protest (following the arrest of Imran Khan) but it was to pacify charged protesters after studying mob psychology,” he added.The former advisor to CM said that he would decide his future course of action in politics after holding a jirga with his voters, locals and family elders.

“I have been in jail for the last 16 days and unaware of the situation being developed following May 9. And I have yet to decide whether or not to join the party launched by the PTI’s ex-central secretary general Jahangir Tareen,” Shah maintained.