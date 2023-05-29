Government has failed to protect minorities, says Palijo

Hyderabad: The government has failed to protect the minorities and everyone had the responsibility to voice concern for them. Ayaz Latif Palijo, head of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), said this while addressing a seminar on the forced conversions and protection of human rights by a social organisation, Centre for Social Justice, at a local hotel in Hyderabad.

He said that the 1965 or any other war with India was a war between two countries and it should not be seen as a war between the Muslims and the Hindus. Similarly, the war between Russia and Afghanistan was not a war between disbelief and Islam, he said, adding that such an impression was created by the Pentagon and Ziaul Haq.

He said we were in a habit to add a religious touch to everything. Palijo maintained that Hindus, Christians and adherents of other religions were equal citizens in Pakistan who enjoyed equal rights under the laws and Constitution.

He said that between 1987 and 2022, 53 per cent of the people who had been killed in the name of religion were Muslims, two per cent were Hindus, 26 per cent were Christians and 16 per cent were Ahmadis.

No religion in the world allowed killing any innocent person, he said, adding that Islam stood for equality of human beings. The QAT chief said Pakistan had suffered the most from the extremist mindset. We could have become a great economic power but enlightened people were not allowed to come forward, he remarked.

Palijo alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) awarded its tickets and protection to those who targeted minorities. He lamented that young children who could not get a driving licence were being forced to convert to another religion.

He said had the rulers had set an example by arresting the perpetrators involved in such incidents, the girls in Sindh would have been protected.

He demanded that girls should be married off at the age of 18 or above. If anyone wanted to change their religion, they should not appear before a magistrate but before a sessions judge and their age should be at least 18 years, he added. Palijo, however, also criticised leaders of minority communities in Sindh for siding with the PPP. The seminar was also addressed by Peter Jacob, Bishop Kalim John and others.