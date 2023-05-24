Proposals for increasing resources for fiscal 2023-24 approved

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting of the resource mobilisation committee here at the Civil Secretariat to discuss proposals for acquiring resources for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Provincial Minister for Excise Bilal Afzal, Chairman PRA, and senior officers from different departments attended the meeting. The committee approved several proposals for increasing resources in the departments of mines & minerals, health, fisheries, revenue, and forests.

Highlighting the importance of economic stability, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer affirmed that necessary measures would be taken to achieve this goal. He stressed the promotion of industrial and commercial activities as crucial elements in building a robust economy. Additionally, he stressed the significance of bringing services that currently fall outside the tax net into the tax ambit.

Readymade garments team meets minister

A delegation of foreign investor in ready-made garments Primark Company met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, SM Tanveer and discussed investment opportunities in Punjab.

The delegation informed the minister about their company's investment in the textile sector in different countries. Talking to the delegation, the minister said that the textile sector is an important sector of the national economy and also a major source of employment.