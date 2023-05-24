FBR approached over smuggling

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approached the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regarding illegal sale of smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel in the country causing huge losses to national exchequer, with a request to increase vigilance at borders to monitor and curb the illegal activity, a statement said on Tuesday.

OGRA said it’s committed to protecting consumer interest as well as providing level playing field to all stakeholders. In response to OGRA’s letter, the Customs Wing, FBR, Revenue Division has issued a special alert for all Customs Enforcements teams to keep strict vigilance on illicit movement of Iranian petrol/diesel within their respective jurisdiction and thwart any attempt of fuel smuggling.

OGRA further stated that counterproductive media campaigns were being run against the authority to malign its reputation. “OGRA is cognizant of its mandate and is fully committed to work in public interest,” it said. The OGRA response came after a letter of Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan to the authority on Iranian smuggled petroleum products, which The News reported yesterday.