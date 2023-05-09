Health minister inquires after patient at LGH

On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram reached the Lahore General Hospital to inquire after a patient, who was injured as a result of the jeep falling in the Neelum River.

Ameer-ud-din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid presented a bouquet to the minister. General Hospital MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Professor of Orthopedic Department Professor Dr Muhammad Hanif, Dr Iqbal Gujjar and other doctors were also present on this occasion.

The minister also inquired about the well-being of Fahad, who was injured as a result of the jeep falling in the Neelum River. Fahad was transferred to the LGH for surgery four days ago on the instructions of caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi. On this occasion, the health minister said that surgery was done on both arms of Fahad and he recovered as a result of successful surgery.