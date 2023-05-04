ECP tells SC fixing polls date not courts’ mandate

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has told the Supreme Court that appointing a date for the election is not the mandate of superior courts under the Constitution.

The electoral watchdog filed a review petition through its counsel Sajeel Shehryar in the apex court under Article 188 of the Constitution against its order passed on April 4, fixing May 14 as the date for holding elections in the province of Punjab. “With utmost deference, the appointing of the date for the election is not the mandate of superior courts under the Constitution,” the review petition said, adding that such power exists elsewhere under the Constitution but not in the court of law.

The ECP submitted that since the courts were not experts in assessing the ground realities in order to arrive at requisite conclusions, the framers of the Constitution did not grant the courts jurisdiction to assume the role of public bodies. “Therefore, while passing the Impugned Order under review, it is respectfully submitted, that the court disregarded its constitutional jurisdiction and assumed upon itself the role of a public body in giving a date; thus intervention by the court is necessitated to correct an error which has effectively changed the settled constitutional jurisprudence of the country,” the ECP submitted.

It further submitted that the Constitution of Pakistan is the mother of all laws in the country, which created institutions and defined their powers, striking a delicate balance between each organ of the state.

The ECP contended that this division of power between different organs, popularly known as the trichotomy of powers, is the hallmark of the Constitution and essential sine qua non for the smooth and efficient functioning of the country. “This well-embedded constitutional concept insulates the three organs from interfering and treading into the domain of the other,” the ECP maintained.

The electoral watchdog further submitted that under the Constitution, the announcement of the date for the general elections vests in the bodies other than any judicial institution, and therefore the impugned order under review, has breached the salient principle of the trichotomy of powers and hence was not sustainable.

“Elections – principally a domain of the Election Commission under Article 218(3) of the Constitution read with other provisions of the Constitution, the conduct of elections is the sole responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan,” the ECP contended.

The ECP submitted that the apex court, in its order dated 01.03.2023, relied upon Section 57 of the Elections Act 2017 to designate the president as authority for the appointment of date where the assemblies stood dissolved by efflux of time.

The ECP submitted that it could only perform its constitutional duties and functions if the requisite aid and assistance by the executive authorities in the federation and the provinces were provided. The ECP, however, submitted that neither the funds had been released nor the security concerns of the commission had been addressed. “In an environment that is politically polarised and political parties are at loggerheads to an extent that they are intolerant of each other’s existence, and the security risks are dire, the holding of general elections would not be free, fair and honest”, the ECP contended. “The ground realities need to be considered in their true perspective. If elections to the National Assembly are held while permanent governments are in place in Punjab and KPK (73 percent of the total National Assembly seats), the sanctity, objectivity and fairness of the elections to 73 percent of the general seats of the National Assembly would inevitably be compromised,” the ECP maintained.

The ECP contended that the apex court in its order has used Article 254 of the Constitution pre-emptively and mandated the holding of elections beyond the specified period of 90 days. “With utmost humility, it is not suggested that Article 254 of the Constitution should be used to stultify the constitutional imperative of holding elections within 90 days, but the Hon’ble Court needs keenly to look at the ground realities,” the ECP maintained.