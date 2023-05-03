ECP moves SC to review May 14 elections verdict, says it 'violated' its own rules

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Pakistanâ€™s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to review its April 4 verdict in Punjab Assembly elections case.

The electoral body maintained that the apex court should review its decision as the judiciary “doesn’t have the authority to give the date of elections.”

The development comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that it would submit a detailed report of the talks between the party leaders and the ruling alliance, urging the apex court to implement its verdict in Punjab polls case.

“[…] it is most respectfully prayed that this August Court may graciously accept the instant Review Petition by revisiting, reviewing, reconsidering and recalling its Impunged Order/Judgment dated 04.04.2023, in the interest of justice and equity,” the 14-page petition — a copy of which is available with Geo.tv, read.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...