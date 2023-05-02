Police raid Parvez Elahi’s Gujrat residence

GUJRAT: Former Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s residence in Gujrat was raided by police personnel during the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports Geo News late Sunday night.

Kunjah House, which is the former CM’s residence in Gujrat, was searched by the police. Moonis Elahi, the former CM’s son, alleged that the police carried no search warrant to conduct the raid.

Moonis Elahi informed the media that the Punjab police had conducted similar search on his father’s residence in the past. He had instructed the household staff to grant police access to the premises.

Sources indicated that personnel from six to seven police stations had cordoned off the area prior to the raid. However, the police officers reportedly entered the residence by jumping over the walls. They claimed that their repeated door knocks went unanswered, forcing them to enter the house.

The authorities have not disclosed the reason for the raid. Police, however, stated that the person they were looking for was not present at the residence. They are currently interrogating the employees of the house and carrying out a thorough search of the premises.

The police arrested three household servants for questioning but released them after a brief interrogation.