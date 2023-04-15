Governor announces Rs500,000 for each martyred firefighter’s family

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced compensation of Rs500,000 each to the bereaved families of the firefighters who recently lost their lives in the line of duty while participating in a firefighting operation at a factory in Karachi.
He made the announcement to this effect while visiting families of the martyred firefighters in Karachi on Friday. Tessori met Muhammad Altaf, brother of martyred fireman Mohsin Sharif, in the Sohrab Goth area.
He then went to Jamia Millia Road and met Muhammad Emad, son of fallen firefighter Khalid Shahzad. After then, the governor went to Shah Faisal Colony to meet Muhammad Bilal, son of fallen fireman Muhammad Afzal. During the visits, Tessori prayed for the departed souls. He maintained that he fully stood with the bereaved families to share their grief and suffering.
He said the doors of the Governor House were open to the members of the deceased families till the time he remained as the governor. He added that all the service-related dues of the martyred firefighters would soon be paid by the government. He said the process would be accelerated to offer government jobs to the eligible members of the bereaved families under the deceased quota.
