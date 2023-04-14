ETOs warned of action over low recovery

LAHORE: Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali has warned the three divisions that are showing the worst performance in Punjab in terms of tax collection and said that strict legal action would be taken against Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) and Excise Inspectors who would fail to meet the given targets.

He was presiding over a meeting of the officers of Region A Lahore in his office on Thursday. He directed the Directors of Lahore Region A, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, which were recovering less than the target, to closely monitor the ETOs and Excise Inspectors and mobilise them in the field as much as possible. DG Muhammad Ali directed disciplinary action against Inspector Idris and Inspector Agha Irfan of Lahore Region A for low recovery. He gave poor performers 10 days to give desired results failing which could cause action against them under Peeda Act.