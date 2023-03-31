IG stops unnecessary notices to subordinate cops

LAHORE: IG Punjab stopped officers from issuing unnecessary show-cause notices to subordinates and imposing heavy punishments without inquiry.

IG was of the view that the practice of imposing big punishments on minor mistakes of subordinates is a clear violation of the discipline matrix. He said that if the supervisory officer punished the subordinates outside of the discipline matrix, he would hold him accountable. Furthermore, IG Punjab addressed officers who were promoted from inspector to the post of DSP by inviting them at the Central Police Office. In the ceremony, IG along with Additional IGs and other officers pinned ranks of DSPs to 85 promoted officers. The families of the promoted DSPs were also specially invited in ceremony held at the Central Police Office.