3,000 athletes to feature in 32 disciplines at National Games

ISLAMABAD: As many as 32 sports disciplines are expected to be contested in the 34th National Games to be held from May 15 to 23 in Quetta.

Over 3,000 athletes are to compete in the nine-day sports extravaganza that will be the first in recent times to be held in the provincial capital of Balochistan. The event’s organisers have finalised 32 sports disciplines that include archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, rowing, sailing, shooting, squash, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu and fencing.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be the patron-in-chief of the Games’ Management Committee with POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan and Balochistan Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara will be nominated as patrons of the Games’ committee.

Presidents and secretary generals of all the respective provincial associations will be the chairmen and members of the respective sports Management Committees during the Games. “We are all set to hold the 34th edition of the National Games in Quetta from May 15. The arrangements are being given the final touches. Hopefully, it would be one of the best Games ever to be held in Pakistan.

We are really obliged to the government of Balochistan for its cooperation and promise to provide the best facilities for the extravaganza. These Games are of utmost importance for Pakistan sports as the country will be hosting the 14th edition of the South Asian Games next month.