Auction of LDA’s Shopping Arena next month

LAHORE: The auction of shops in Walk and Shop LDA’s Shopping Arena will be launched soon for which preparations have been started.

LDA DG/Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa revealed this while chairing a meeting of the Working Group here on Saturday.

It was told in the meeting that the shopping arena was modeled as a project of private sector and will provide attractive opportunities for investors in the city.

LDA DG directed that the state-of-the-art project will be put for auction next month. He was told that the project was constructed on 130 kanals adjacent to the Johar Town Main Boulevard.

The meeting was further told that it was built on an international style and the Shopping Arena was unique among all shopping malls in Lahore as well as across the province.

LDA’s Shopping Arena has a parking capacity for more than 500 vehicles and as many 500 bikes. It contained separate sections including shopping mall, play land, shops, rooftop restaurants and many other facilities. “Walk n Shop Arena has an international style shopping mall,” LDA DG said.

Additional DG Housing, Chief Engineer One, Chief Engineer Two, Chief Town Planner and other officers participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the LDA DG, LDA’s Housing Seven Department conducted a grand operation against land mafia in Johor Town and retrieved state land worth crores of rupees.

The staff of Housing Seven under the supervision of Director Khurram Yaqoob demolished many illegal constructions established by the illegal occupants. The retrieved plots included plot numbers 551 to 567 of Block E-2, plot number 415, 391/392 of G-4 Block, plot number 37 in Block H-1 and Plot No 586 in Block F.