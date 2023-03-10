Cotton ginners assured of solution to problems

LAHORE: A delegation led by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Chairman Waheed Arshad met Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer. During the meeting the problems faced by cotton ginners were discussed.

Waheed Arshad, chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, said that the textile sector was badly affected due to non-availability of raw materials, expensive electricity and heavy taxes. The delegation demanded the waive off property tax of the closed industrial units and the solution of the problems faced by the industry.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer assured the delegation of the immediate solution to legitimate problems related to Punjab. He said that the federal government would be contacted to solve the problems related to the federation. The Punjab Chambers Coordination Committee has been formed to solve the problems faced by the industrialists. It will be an effective platform for communication with the industrialists. Textile sector is a major source of employment and exports. No effort will be spared to solve the problems faced by cotton gins and textile sector. Secretary Industry & Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, Member Central Zone, National Highway Authority, officers of Labor, Excise and related departments were also present in the meeting.

Charge assumed: Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Associate Professor at the Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) has taken charge as Principal, HCBF.

Dr Mehta earned his Postdoctoral fellowship as well as his PhD from Turkiye in Strategic & Innovation Management. Dr Mehta carries a vast international exposure to his credit in academia and research. He is a proud graduate of HCBF and has been serving his alma mater in various academic and administrative capacities since 2009.