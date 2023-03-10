IT success needs perseverance

LAHORE: The industrial sector would operate at truncated capacity as the state lacks foreign exchange needed by this sector to import inputs. Information technology is where we have talent and opportunity that can operate on available resources.

We have abundant raw IT talent available in the market. The youth with knowledge are not operating to their actual potential.

Many of the youth with IT knowledge do try the market as a startup, but on first failure they abandon the idea and start looking for jobs.

They do not realise that failure gives them the knowledge and reasons for failure. They must try a few more times, taking failures as a challenge.

Strong leaders must adapt quickly to changing circumstances in the fast-paced business world. It requires a mindset that embraces change and is willing to take risks.

That’s where the art of pivot comes in. According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, successful companies can pivot quickly and effectively.

The study found that companies that pivoted early and decisively during the COVID-19 pandemic outperformed their peers by 30 regarding shareholder returns. This highlights the importance of being able to adapt quickly to changing circumstances to stay ahead of the competition.

Sameer Ahmed, the CEO and co-founder of a Martech tool, Social Champ, is one example in this regard. The current enterprise is his fourth startup concern.

He took each failure as a challenge and learned from each of his failures. Before Social Champ, he co-founded three startups, which eventually couldn't sustain. Social Champ was born out of the realisation of creating an app-based solution to all marketing and advertising problems.

“We did a lot of research and developed a prototype, which was tested. The feedback was positive and Social Champ, a social and media management tool that automates posting, scheduling, and analytics, was created,” Sameer says.

His message to startups is not to lose heart. IT journey is all about spotting new opportunities and taking action to capitalise on them, while also being able to easily navigate unexpected challenges.

Those who master this art possess a rare combination of vision, flexibility, and resilience that sets them apart.

Speaking about their startup’s success after earlier failures, Sameer said: “Learning from the mistakes that we made with our previous startups, we decided to go down a different path. It helped us enrich our experience as entrepreneurs and create something the audience was looking for.

Our social media tool is one of its kind, especially in Pakistan; no other such solution existed that could solve the marketer’s problem. And I think that’s how we hit the spot.”

Sameer and his co-founders’ journey has taught them the value of being able to turn challenges into opportunities. Their journey shows that success is always possible, even in the face of failure, if you are willing to learn, innovate and pivot when required.

“By recognising mistakes and pivoting strategies accordingly, we were able to create a platform that has been highly successful in the Martech industry.

In today's fast-paced business world, being flexible and open to new ideas is more important than ever.

With the right mindset and approach, failures can be turned into valuable learning experiences that lead to even greater success in the future,” he concluded.