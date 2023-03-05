Pakistan under20 conquer Kyrgyzstan in IHF Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan conquered Kyrgyzstan 31-8 in the Juniors Under-20 fixture of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Women Youth Under-18 and Junior Under-20 Handball Central Asia Trophy at the newly-built Indoor Hall of the Government College University Faisalabad on Saturday.

Pakistan took a bright start and were leading 15-5 at half time.

In the second session too Pakistan did a fine job with their forwards doing well and finished the game in their favour with 31-8.

Maria Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 13 goals to her credit. Meanwhile in the youth Under-18 category Pakistan were beaten by Uzbekistan 48-14 in a one-sided affair.

Uzbeks took 27-2 lead in the first half and they continued their solid run and wrapped-up a huge win in the end. Pakistan’s goalkeeper Iqra Zafar was declared as the best player of the fixture. The final match in junior category will be conducted between Pakistan and Uzbekistan on March 6.