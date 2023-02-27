Fight for survival

The middle class of Pakistan makes up a major proportion of the country. Over the past few years, they have been forced to endure the fallout from the government’s flawed economic policies. The rising cost of living has put them under immense pressure and threatens to push many of them into poverty. And the government appears to be doing little to stop this inflation.

The problem is worsened by the disproportionate tax burden borne by the middle class. Due to Pakistan’s highly regressive tax structure, most of the population is disproportionately burdened by taxes. Paired together with the lack of employment opportunities available in the country, it is not wrong to say that the middle class may not survive this inflationary spiral.

Syeda Laiba Alam

Karachi