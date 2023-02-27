Fight for survival

The middle class of Pakistan makes up a major proportion of the country. Over the past few years, they have been forced to endure the fallout from the government’s flawed economic policies. The rising cost of living has put them under immense pressure and threatens to push many of them into poverty. And the government appears to be doing little to stop this inflation.
The problem is worsened by the disproportionate tax burden borne by the middle class. Due to Pakistan’s highly regressive tax structure, most of the population is disproportionately burdened by taxes. Paired together with the lack of employment opportunities available in the country, it is not wrong to say that the middle class may not survive this inflationary spiral.
Syeda Laiba Alam
Karachi
This refers to letter ‘On the ropes’ by Malik Ul Quddoos. The writer has rightly pointed out the difficulties...
In my opinion, traditional in-person learning is better than online learning. In traditional learning if we have any...
The second phases of CPEC promises to be far more comprehensive than the first and will see a greater role for our...
Our country is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, yet the constant fear of violence and insecurity is a...
One of the main reasons for the many out-of-school children is the long distances between their homes and the nearest...
Cybercrime has become a major menace in the digital age. Increasing ubiquity of digital access and usage means our...
Comments