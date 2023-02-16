Saudi telecom starts operations

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi telecom company TAWAL has started operations in Pakistan with a telecom infrastructure acquired from a Pakistani operator.

TAWAL had announced acquisition of AWAL Telecom, a telecom company in Pakistan, as part of its international expansion drive in February, 2022.

A delegation led by Emmanuel Leonard, chief international officer of TAWAL called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in his office on Wednesday to give a vote of thanks. The minister congratulated the company and appreciated its ambitions for the telecom sector in Pakistan and assured his full support and co-operation.

“We hope that TAWAL would play an active role in providing avenues for foreign investment and job opportunities through present expansion of network and for future networks like 5G and IBS [in-building solutions],” he said.

Haque applauded the company over its determination to expand the network across Pakistan with a special emphasis on reaching out to unserved and unconnected masses in far-flung areas in the country.