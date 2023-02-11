 
Saturday February 11, 2023
National

LB polls in Capital Hearing of intra-court appeals on 14th

By Khalid Iqbal
February 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the intra-court appeals against the single bench decision related to Local Body polls in the Federal Capital for the hearing on February 14. The Election Commission of Pakistan had heard the intra-court appeals on February 7, and given the matter going to the Supreme Court, the court did not give a date for the last hearing.

