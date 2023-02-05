EU team briefed on water treatment plant project

LAHORE : To review the progress of installation of Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant, a delegation of European Mission visited head office of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) here on Thursday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed and the progress of installation of Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant was reviewed. The MD informed the meeting that the initial phase of the project will be completed by April 2023 with the support of European experts.

“Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant will have far-reaching effects on environmental improvement,” said the MD and welcomed technical and financial support from the European Union. DMD Hafiz Ijaz Rasool, Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal on behalf of Wasa and Ahsan Pracha and other officers from European mission participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, Wasa MD chaired a weekly-performance meeting in which officers from Operations, Construction, Finance, and GIS Wing participated.

The meeting reviewed the weekly performance of the operation wing of Wasa and the MD directed issuance of notices to irresponsible officers. The meeting reviewed that on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, 98pc of the citizens expressed their satisfaction with the services of Wasa Operations Wing. More than 6,000 complaints were resolved in the last one month on Wasa complaint management system, said the MD, adding grievance redressing has always been the top priority of Wasa. He issued orders to the officers of Operation Wing to speed up the speed of desalting. He was told that during the last 4 months, Wasa has de-silted 890-km of sewer lines.

He instructed all Town Directors to meet targets while reviewing desalination of sewer lines and drains. Desalination of about 4,000-km of sewer lines and 245-km of drains is going on in a phased manner. He issued orders to all directors for completing cleaning of lift stations and disposal stations. He directed for filing court cases against those responsible for illegal connections and full disciplinary action will also be taken against those who restored illegal connection. DMD Hafiz Ejaz Rasool, DMD Abdul Kareem, Directors Usman Babar, Sohail Sindhu, Faisal Khurram, Raheel Ashraf, Abu Bakr Imran, Hafiz Ghafran and other officers participated in the meeting.