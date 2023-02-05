Meat throwing to birds banned

LAHORE : Commissioner Ch Muhammad Ali has ordered the district administration to impose Section 144 to ban meat or fat throwing to birds and use of laser lights in areas around Lahore Airport.

He passed these directions on Saturday while chairing a meeting regarding flight operation hazards due to large numbers of birds smashing with passenger planes during planes takeoff and landing. He also directed Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to launch a special campaign to check restaurants using laser lights and keeping their food waste without cover. He constituted a committee comprising AC Cantt, Walton Cantt Board, Cantt Board and LWMC to clean the area by special cleanliness operation. He instructed Railway Mughalpura Division to make arrangements to clean their areas regularly. He said that a crackdown must be launched to check meat or fat throwing to the birds on roads. Officers of Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Management, District Administration, LWMC and MCL participated in the meeting.