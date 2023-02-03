EFP yet to send Usman's entry to POA for Asian Games

KARACHI: Although Pakistan's premier rider Usman Khan qualified for the 19th Asian Games early last year, Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has not yet sent his entry to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for onward submission with the organisers of the quadrennial event to be held in China in September and October.

“No, we have not yet received Usman's entry,” a POA source told 'The News'.

When an EFP official was approached, he said: “POA and EFP have to communicate regarding this matter.”

This correspondent has also learnt that POA has received an entry of a show-jumper from the EFP.

When approached, Usman, who is currently training in Europe, told 'The News' that Pakistan has qualified for the Asian Games. He added that he has done his job and now it is the responsibility of the EFP to submit his entry.

“I have qualified for the Asian Games for the third successive time and now it is the job of the EFP to file my entry with the POA for further process,” Usman said.

“I want to feature in the Asian Games and am currently based in Europe which will help me to travel to China with a little less expenditure,” said Usman, who lives in Melbourne.

He finished 12th at the FEI CIC 2 Star long format in Paris last May to qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games which are slated to be held from September 23 to October 8 this year.

Usman set a new national record in dressage during that event.

It was Usman's comeback event after a long 150-day rehab which he had to undergo after he got critically injured in an accident during the qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics in Australia in 2020.

“If I am able to feature in the Asian Games I am confident I will pull off my best performance,” said Usman, who is on the way to qualify for Olympics once again as he has already entered the FEI three-star events.

He had also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but he had to revise his qualification process after his horse Azad Kashmir died in 2019. And when he was very close to confirming his Olympics seat, through his horse Kasheer, he suffered an accident just before the finish line in Australia, resulting in the death of Kasheer which deprived Pakistan of qualification for the Tokyo Games.