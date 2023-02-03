Crimea fire kills eight workers

MOSCOW: At least eight people died in a fire that ripped through temporary housing for construction workers in Moscow-annexed Crimea, the Russian emergency situations ministry said on Thursday.

The fire broke out overnight in a two-storey building for construction workers near Crimea´s port city of Sevastopol, the ministry said. “As a result of the fire, eight people died and two were injured,” it said, adding that the fire had been “completely extinguished” by Thursday morning.