Biden’s top economic adviser steps down

WASHINGTON: Brian Deese, the top White House adviser on economic policy who helped craft massive spending bills and steer a path out of the pandemic shutdown, is leaving his job, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

Recalling the “high unemployment, an economy in crisis, and main streets shuttered across the country” when he took office in January 2021, Biden said Deese had been vital to the US resurgence. “For the past two years, I have relied on Brian Deese,” Biden said in a statement.