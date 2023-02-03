Cop gunned down for resisting mugging attempt

A police constable was shot dead by robbers in Shadman Town on Thursday night. Qurban Ali, 40, who was posted to the Anti-Encroachment Cell and lived in the Pipri area, was standing near Shadman Heights, Shakhi Hassan, after returning from work when muggers riding a motorcycle attempted to rob him. When Ali tried to overpower them, they shot him and fled.

Station House Officer Ghulam Nabi Afridi of the Shara-e-Noor Jehan police station said that responding to information, police mobiles rushed to the spot and found the cop lying critically wounded. The injured cop was immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to bullet wounds to his torso. The martyred has left behind a widow and three children.

The SHO said they were searching CCTV footage so that the identity of the robbers could be ascertained. He said the spent bullet shells had been sent to the Forensic Division for examination.

Another victim dies

A man who was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Surjani Town succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The Surjani Town police said two men were injured on Wednesday when they resisted handing over their valuables to robbers. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where 32-year-old Sharjeel, son of Shabbir, breathed his last. The police said they were looking for the suspects.

Girl injured

Twelve-year-old Alishba, daughter of Waliullah, was shot and injured by unidentified suspects at her house in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.