‘State institutions must conduct full-scale operation against terrorists’

At a candlelit vigil, organised by the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s Karachi Division at Numaish Chowrangi on Thursday in memory of martyred police personnel who lost lives in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines, leaders of religious and political parties demanded of the state institutions to take concrete action and carry out a full-scale operation against terrorists in the country.

Sindh MWM president Allama Baqar Abbas Zaidi, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Najmi Alam, Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilal Ghaffar, Jafaria Alliance Pakistan Allama Baqar Hussain Zaidi, Sunni religious scholar Shah Ferozeuddin Rahmani, Soldier Bazaar SHO Waqar Azim, Jamshed Division SDPO Waris Sheikh, Jamshed Town Police Station SHO Naveed Soomro and others participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, leaders of political and religious parties said that on the one hand, Pakistan is suffering an economic crisis, and on the other the resumption of terrorism has made the people more worried. They said the state is reluctant to carry out a full-scale operation against the terrorists, and the government and state institutions seem to be failing to deal with terrorism.

The leaders remarked that those who killed innocent worshipers in Peshawar were the followers of Yazid and had no relation with Islam. They said terrorists have no religion, and all these actions are a conspiracy to defame Pakistan.

They offered their condolences to the families of those who were martyred in the terror attack, prayed for the injured and appealed to the public to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.