Fisherman’s body fished out of sea; search on for two more

The body of a fisherman who had gone missing after the launch he was on had capsized while fishing in the sea near Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area was retrieved on Tuesday, while the search for two more fishermen is still under way.

The body was recovered from the sea by an Edhi marine services team and taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Four fishermen had gone fishing on Saturday as per their routine, but their launch had overturned in the sea.

The incident was brought to notice after one of the fishermen had managed to swim ashore. Since then rescue workers had been trying to find the other three fishermen. On Tuesday they were able to recover one of the bodies, while the search for the others continues.

Two men wounded

Two people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Tuesday. According to the SITE A Section police, Naveed Khan, son of Qadir Khan, was shot and injured by two men at Ghani Chowrangi in Haroonabad. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The police said the incident took place over a personal enmity.

Similarly, 40-year-old Sher Bahadur, son of Sher Malik, was shot and injured over a personal dispute on the Super Highway. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.