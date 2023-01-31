Pak student gets highest score in ACCA’s paper

LAHORE:The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced pass rates for students who sat their exams in December 2022.
According to a press release, 107,142 students from around the world entered for the December sitting of ACCA exams, which saw 128,693 exams completed. Huzaifa Jamil from Lahore emerged as a global award recipient for earning the highest score worldwide in ACCA's Financial Reporting (FM) paper.
Huzaifa has set a high bar for himself with his consistent exam performances and is determined to maintain this level of excellence. He is focused on replicating his success in his remaining exams and is dedicated to building a successful career, earning recognition for his family and country.
Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree...
LAHORE:The three-day-long 31st annual Urs of spiritual scholar, writer and Sufi thinker Wasif Ali Wasif will start on...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem as CPO Gujranwala and a formal notification was issued...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued a notification of appointing DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera to the post of DIG...
LAHORE:The Motorway Training College in Sheikhupura hosted a passing-out ceremony for 186 FIA probationary assistant...
LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Capt Mustansar Feroze on Monday said that maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads and...
Comments