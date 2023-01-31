Pak student gets highest score in ACCA’s paper

LAHORE:The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced pass rates for students who sat their exams in December 2022.

According to a press release, 107,142 students from around the world entered for the December sitting of ACCA exams, which saw 128,693 exams completed. Huzaifa Jamil from Lahore emerged as a global award recipient for earning the highest score worldwide in ACCA's Financial Reporting (FM) paper.

Huzaifa has set a high bar for himself with his consistent exam performances and is determined to maintain this level of excellence. He is focused on replicating his success in his remaining exams and is dedicated to building a successful career, earning recognition for his family and country.