Scattered rain adds to chill

LAHORE:Scattered rain has increased chill in the air here on Monday while Met office predicted a similar weather during the next 24 hours.

The rain was witnessed in the first half of the day at scattered places including Lakshmi Chowk (08 mm), City (05 mm), Chowk Nakhda and Paniwala Talab (04 mm each), Airport (03 mm), Mughalpura, Farrukhabad, Gulshan Ravi, Iqbal Town and Samanabad (02 mm each) and Johar Town, Head Office Wasa in Gulberg and Upper Mall (01 mm each). Following the rain, Wasa and allied departments came out in the field and remained busy in draining out stagnant rainwater.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts and likely to persist during next 12 hours. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country.

They further predicted that isolated light rain/light snowfall over the hills was expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period while fog was likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh, Parachinar and Kalat where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore it was 6.8°C and maximum was 18.5°C.