Four minors among five injured in firing incidents

Five people, including two minor boys and as many minor girls, were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday.

The two minor boys were injured in a firing incident that took place in the Afghan Camp area within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the area and transported the casualties to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where the injured boys were identified as Rama Deen, son of Mullah Dad, and Abdul Wali, son of Jumma Khan.

Police said the victims injured in the incident were between six and nine years. Quoting the initial investigations, police added that the boys were injured as some youngsters resorted to celebratory gunfire during a wedding ceremony in the area. No case had been registered till the filing of this story.

In another incident, seven-year-old girl identified as Tayyaba, daughter of Farhan, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her at a house located in Landhi’s Labour Square area. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment.

Separately, a teenage girl identified as Ume Roman, daughter of Irfan, was injured in a firing incident in Paposh Nagar. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said she was hit by a stray bullet.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Imran, 40, son of Umer, was wounded in a firing incident in the North Nazimabad area. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said unidentified suspects shot and injured the suspect, and fled the scene.