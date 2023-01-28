Tanker driver acquitted of motorcyclist’s killing

A sessions court acquitted on Friday the driver of a water tanker of the charge of reckless driving that left a man dead in 2015.
Ishtiaq Ahmed was charged with unintentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist, Noor Islam, by driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner in the Ibrahim Hyderi area on July 25, 2015.
The additional district and sessions judge-IV (Malir) announced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt and exonerated him from the charge by giving him the benefit of the doubt.
According to the prosecution, Ishtiaq was arrested in Korangi’s Bhittaiabad area and his tanker was impounded on August, 3, 2015. He was allegedly rashly driving the vehicle, which resulted in the accident, it said. The prosecutor stated that four witnesses testified against the accused before the court and other evidence also supported the prosecution case.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation , Customs, Karachi, has seized smuggled goods to the value of Rs635...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday inaugurated the Third Marigold Festival at the Frere Hall.Karachi...
The Sindh High Court on Friday granted transitory protective bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader and former...
As our educational institutions play a pivotal role in our lives, we must pay back to our alma mater in order to...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a legal notice will be sent to Pakistan...
Comments