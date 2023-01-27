Iraq to hang 14 people for IS massacre of cadets

BAGHDAD: Iraq has sentenced 14 people to death by hanging for their role in the Islamic State group massacre of hundreds of army cadets in 2014, judicial officials said on Thursday.

The massacre, one of the worst committed by IS in Iraq, saw the extremists in June 2014 abduct up to 1,700 mainly Shia cadets from the Speicher military base in the Tikrit region and execute them.

The Al-Rusafa Criminal Court in the capital Baghdad “issued death sentences against 14 criminal terrorists for their participation in the Camp Speicher massacre in 2014”, the judicial authority said in a statement, without specifying their nationalities.