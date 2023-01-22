Unhelpful myths

Menstruation is a naturally occurring physiological phenomenon in adolescent girls and premenopausal women. In our society, this normal part of life is surrounded by silence and restriction. Many girls and women wrongly believe that they cannot bathe or take a shower when they have their periods, but this is completely false.
There is no relation between periods and bathing. Adolescent girls in Pakistan typically have less knowledge about menstrual hygiene due to lack of education and awareness. Many experience fear and guilt when they menstruate. There is no reason for such bizarre and irrational social taboos around what is a normal and healthy physiological process.
Arisha Ali
Karachi
