Pakistan look to seal series triumph today

Babar Azam (left) and Kane Williamson shake hands after the toss, Pakistan vs New Zealand, first ODI, Karachi, January 9, 2023. — AFP/ file

KARACHI: Pakistan will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series when they face New Zealand in the second outing here at the National Stadium on Wednesday (today).

This will be the fourth successive series win if Pakistan are able to down New Zealand on Wednesday as the hosts already lead 1-0 by conquering the Kiwis by six wickets in their opener on Monday.

Last year Pakistan had edged Australia 2-1 at home, conquered West Indies 3-0 also at home, and defeated the Netherlands at the latter's backyard 3-0.

Pakistan have so far won nine successive ODIs and are in top form.

Following a frustrating Test stint at home last year Pakistan, in fact, on Monday carried their white-ball momentum into the three-match series against New Zealand who have to their credit only a single series win in Pakistan when they had won the one-off match series against the Green-shirts way back in 1976-1977. New Zealand had won that game by just one run in Sialkot.

Pakistan showed a lot of resolve in both bowling and batting in the first ODI and it is expected that the hosts would continue with their killer instinct in the series which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Pakistan on Monday had restricted New Zealand to 255-9, a total which did not seam competitive. Young paceman Naseem Shah did a fine job with the ball by taking 5-57 to break the back of the visitors batting line-up. This was his second five-for in only his fourth ODI.

He was ably backed by leggie Usama Mir, who took 2-42 in his quota of ten overs, in his debut game.

In batting Pakistan showed dominance with Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman scoring fine fifties which enabled the hosts to achieve the target with 11 balls to spare.

Left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who was playing an ODI after long two years, was also seen in terrific form, having hit a couple of sixes in his breezy 23-ball 23 and played a major part in Pakistan's facile victory in the end.

Toss also may play a part in the day-night game again. Pakistan benefited from the reverse swing on Monday after opting to bowl in the opener and the spinners also got a bit of turn which helped the hosts giving constant breakthroughs that prevented New Zealand from posting a huge total on the board.

New Zealand, under skipper Kane Williamson, will be looking to come with a different plan. They were unable to produce major partnerships in the first game and their senior batsman Tom Latham told reporters after the game that they were 40 to 50 runs short. However he stressed that they would take that experience into the second game. It will also be a do-or-die game for New Zealand and they would take all chances to seal a win and level the series.