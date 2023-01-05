Two rockets target US army base in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: Two rockets were fired on Wednesday at an army base in eastern Syria hosting a US-led anti-jihadist coalition, causing no casualties or damage, the US military said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, accused pro-Iranian groups of the attack a day after Iranians marked the third anniversary of the killing of a top general in a US drone strike. At a commemoration in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed “revenge” for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force.
MOGADISHU: As many as 19 people have been killed in twin car bombings in central Somalia claimed by Al-Shabaab, a...
HAVANA: Five years after it was closed due to mysterious “sonic attacks” on diplomatic staff, the US consulate in...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar´s junta said it would hold “free and fair” multiparty elections as it marked...
WASHINGTON: The new Republican-led US House of Representatives was engulfed in crisis for a second day running on...
BAGHDAD: Iraq´s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday the justice minister had been given a court summons after he...
PARIS: Iranian authorities released star actor Taraneh Alidoosti on bail on Wednesday after holding her for almost...
Comments