Two rockets target US army base in eastern Syria

BEIRUT: Two rockets were fired on Wednesday at an army base in eastern Syria hosting a US-led anti-jihadist coalition, causing no casualties or damage, the US military said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, accused pro-Iranian groups of the attack a day after Iranians marked the third anniversary of the killing of a top general in a US drone strike. At a commemoration in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed “revenge” for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force.