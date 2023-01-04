 
Wednesday January 04, 2023
Newspost

Tax galore

January 04, 2023

Over the past year or so, the government has been crushing the real-estate sector with tax after tax. Transfer charges, capital gains tax and a new deemed rental income tax have sucked the life out of this key sector.

While real estate has many problems, taxes do not solve any of them. One does not fix something by destroying it first.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

