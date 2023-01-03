Glitch in USC computer system

LAHORE:The operation for selling items on subsidised rates at the government's utility stores remained suspended on Monday due to server link-down, while people faced great difficulties due to cumbersome verification process at some stores.
Utility Stores Corporation resources confirmed the fault and said the system got restored in the evening on some stores and hoped complete restoration on Tuesday. Citizens had to wait in queues for hours to buy food items.
LAHORE:Punjab Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Lt Sohail Ashraf has said...
LAHORE:The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranged...
LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has released the annual performance report of the year 2022. According...
LAHORE:The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that New Year 2023...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated Okara Police for arresting the killers of a...
LAHORE:Under the plan to enhance the transmission capacity of the system, the National Transmission & Despatch...
Comments