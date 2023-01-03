 
Glitch in USC computer system

By APP
January 03, 2023

LAHORE:The operation for selling items on subsidised rates at the government's utility stores remained suspended on Monday due to server link-down, while people faced great difficulties due to cumbersome verification process at some stores.

Utility Stores Corporation resources confirmed the fault and said the system got restored in the evening on some stores and hoped complete restoration on Tuesday. Citizens had to wait in queues for hours to buy food items.

