Playwright Shahid Nadeem paid tribute

LAHORE:Glowing tribute were paid to eminent playwright Shahid Nadeem for his sustained contribution to meaningful theatre and television at an elegant ceremony held at Alhamra Art Centre.

The event was organised by Ajoka Theatre in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Ajoka head’s 50 years as a playwright. The programme included launching of Shahid Nadeem’s two books, screening of extracts from his TV dramas and tele-films, theatre songs and an impressive medley of his famous plays.

First book to be launched was “ Hum Dekhain Gae (Mazahmati Dramae)”, which was launched by Captain (Retd) Atta Mohammad, former executive director of Lahore Arts Council. The book includes “Dara”, “Dushman”, “Dukhini”, “Dekh Tamasha” and “Saira aur Maira”. The cover image was designed by famous artist Sumaya Durrani. The second book “Baghi Dramay” is a collection of Shahid’s five Punjabi plays, including “Mera Rang Day Basanti Chola”, “Kari”, “Itt”, “Chal Melay noon Chaliay” and “Marya Hoya Kutta”. The book was launched by senior artist Dr Ajaz Anwar, who had also designed the book cover.

After the book launch, Shahid’s theatre songs were presented by Ajoka singers, followed by a selection of iconic scenes from Shahid’s TV plays and films including Neelay Hath, Zard Dopehar, Ghairat, Janjaalpura, Mujahid and Manto.

Those who paid tributes to Shahid Nadeem’s work included Asghar Nadeem Syed, Hassan Jaffar Zaidi, Savera Nadeem, Sohail Warraich, Zara Salman, Nirvaan Nadeem and Fizza Jamal. The programme concluded with a powerful theatre presentation of Shahid’s plays including Dara, Bulha, Teesri Dastak, Talismati Tota, Burqavaganza, Dekh Tamasha and Bala King.

The cast included Ajoka veteran Sarfraz Ansari, Naseem Abbas, Usman Raj, Razia Malik, Usman Zia, Mohammad Qaiser and Luke Calvin. Among the distinguished guests were Salima Hashmi, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Khalid Javed Jan, Ghazala Irfan, Baba Najmi, Dr Waseem Anwar, Durre Najaf Zebi, Barrister Masooma Bukhari, Khalid Ghayas, Sumaira Samad, Brig (retd) Azam Jamal and Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmad. A delegation of TV employees led by PTV union leader Jahangir Khan, also attended the event.