Delegates visit Civil Secretariat

LAHORE:The participants of the 35th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), National Institute of Management Islamabad and Peshawar, Thursday visited Civil Secretariat as part of their study tour.
The delegations were briefed on the ongoing development projects and e-governance in Punjab. Talking to the participants, Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said the Punjab Growth Strategy was being implemented to achieve economic goals. He said there was a correlation between the economy and education sector.
He said there had been a lot of improvement in the health sector over the past two decades in the province. The chief secretary said reforms in education, health, agriculture and other sectors were under way.
