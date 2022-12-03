Directive to fill vacant posts of retired, deceased workers

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is active in make the sanitation system more efficient in the City.

The problems faced with the sanitation of Lahore were discussed in the Town Hall meeting with LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar and the officers of the operation team. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar has also issued instructions to immediately fill the vacant posts of workers who have retired from service or died.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to decide the future plan for cleaning Lahore. A large number of zonal officers, including town managers and fleet managers from all nine towns, have been consulted about the steps taken to improve the sanitation operation in Lahore. It is suggested that town managers hold regular meetings with their zonal officers and their supervisors to improve working conditions in their respective areas.

Along with the main highways, cleaning arrangements should be made in the streets as well. According to the spokesperson for LWMC, Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood, Deputy General Manager Operations Bilal Ashraf, and GMHR Manager Sajjad, along with nine town managers and others attended the meeting.

LWMC CEO issued instructions to ensure 100 percent attendance of workers in all town managers' fields. Hand carts, shovels, brooms, and other necessary equipment should be sent immediately to each town as per requirement. Lack of cleanliness will not be tolerated in all major areas of Lahore, including Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, and Canal Road.

Furthermore, he approved the proposal to send three workers on Hajj every year and directed General Manager HR to make a policy. He asked the general public for cooperation with LWMC staff as well as always throwing garbage in dustbins. Contact the LWMC helpline at 1139 or use social media to file a complaint about cleanliness.